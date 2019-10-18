American Marketing Association CEO to lead seminar

SOUTH BEND – The Michiana Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) is hosting a special Master Class Series event on Oct. 22 featuring AMA CEO, Russ Klein.
Titled “End Your Addiction to Storytelling: Building Brands Through Experience Design,” this four-hour seminar will speak to the evolving structural factors marketers and agencies must embrace to be properly prepared for the future. The event will be held at the Gillespie Conference Center in South Bend adjacent to the Hilton Garden Inn and Saint Mary’s College.
According to Klein, “Agencies and marketers alike are addicted to storytelling. The advent of so-called content marketing has been the equivalent of a speedball coursing through the craving veins of marketers who think every problem can be solved by telling a better story. Soon they are going to miss a critical window of opportunity driven by experience design, the next frontier for brand-building.”
As CEO based at the AMA’s headquarters in Chicago, Klein has initiated an historic transformation of the 80-year-old professional association. The former Chief Marketing Officer for brands such as s Arby’s, Burger King, Dr. Pepper and 7 Up, he was hired as AMA’s chief executive in 2014. He is a graduate of Ohio State University and the Harvard Business School Advance Management Program.
Tickets for the event are $99 for AMA members and $119 for non-members and include entrance to a special one-hour meet and greet with Klein after the master class. The class runs from 1-5 p.m. For more information, contact (219) 315-7933 or awatson@holladayproperties.com
