Employees of Dune Billies Beach Cafe delivered free meals to medical personnel earlier this month, and will now join with Patrick’s Grille, Fish Camp and Fiddlehead Restaurant in the Meals to Heal program to help the less fortunate.
Submitted photo
MICHIGAN CITY — Four Michigan City restaurants – and hopefully more to come – are partnering with local charities to provide meals for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
Local favorites Patrick’s Grille, Dune Billies Beach Café, Fish Camp and Fiddlehead Restaurant, will work with United Way of La Porte County in coordinating Meals to Heal Michigan City, according to Lisa Murray, owner of Dune Billies.
