During the coronavirus pandemic crisis, The La Porte County Herald-Argus has dropped the paywall for virus-related stories. If you appreciate local journalism, please help us continue to keep La Porte County informed by considering a subscription. Learn more here.La PORTE — J&J’s Pizza Shack of La Porte has announced a reading incentive program for La Porte County students while they are out of school.
Each student that reads five books of their grade level or higher will receive a one topping personal pizza from J&J’s Pizza Shack, La Porte.
“While the kids are out of school, let’s give them an incentive to keep reading,” said owners Bryan Holden and Wayne Necessary.
“Many customers have children at home right now and most kids loves pizza. We thought to keep students reading what better way than to give them a pizza reward for their efforts. Also, the reward could take some of the pressure off parents at least one night for dinner,” said Holden.
“The children should keep a list of title and author of each book they read. When they reach five, parents can share with us the list and we will allow the kids to decide what topping they want on their own pizza. Parents are encouraged to keep the lists. At the end of this school shut down the child that reads the most total books will receive a special prize. We are also encouraging students to show us how they read, by sending us pictures and messages of how they read and sharing with us their favorite books,” said Necessary.
J&J’s Pizza Shack of La Porte is proud to offer this to La Porte County students.
The owners stated, “We have always been proud supporters of our community and are a family here. We realize we are all in this together and look forward to seeing the response from the students.”
J&J’s Pizza Shack of La Porte has been owned and operated by La Porte residents Bryan Holden and Wayne Necessary since 2014, at the historic I Street location. For more information contact J&J’s Pizza Shack of La Porte, 1508 I St., at (219) 362-4290 or jjpizzashacklaporte@gmail.com.
