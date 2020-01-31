Manuel Alfaro, second from left, a mentor with the Youth Services Bureau’s School Buddies, talks about his relationship with his mentee, Kesling Intermediate School student Ethan Youngblood, left, during Thursday’s “Celebrating Our Youth” luncheon at La Porte’s Silver Palace. Joining the pair was La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody, right, who mentors La Porte High School student Amyr Redden, second from right, through the Slicer Champion Program.
Dermody, right, and Reddon talk about their weekly lunches together during their presentation. Organizers with the United Way invited the group to speak as part of Thursday’s luncheon, hosted in celebration of National Mentoring Month.
La Porte Community School Corporation Attendance Officer Sarah Fine, one of the heads of the Slicer Champions program, explains the positive impact mentoring has on the life of a child. The school program is one of several organizations involved with the La Porte County Mentoring Collaborative, a United Way-sponsored partnership that unites several area mentorship programs.
Representatives with the La Porte County Mentoring Collaborative and United Way pose for a photo with Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry and La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody, who signed decelerations celebrating January as Mentoring Month in their respective cities.
La PORTE — Whether it’s spent playing a round of Uno or Monopoly, or sharing a couple of jokes over sandwiches at lunchtime, it takes just a single hour a week for an adult to make an impact on the life of a struggling student.
Representatives with the La Porte County Mentoring Collaborative recently shared that message the community during its first “Celebrating Our Youth” luncheon, which took place Thursday at the Silver Palace in La Porte. The United Way-sponsored program hosted the gathering in celebration of National Mentoring Month, an annual campaign that takes place every January.
