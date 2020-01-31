La PORTE — Whether it’s spent playing a round of Uno or Monopoly, or sharing a couple of jokes over sandwiches at lunchtime, it takes just a single hour a week for an adult to make an impact on the life of a struggling student.

Representatives with the La Porte County Mentoring Collaborative recently shared that message the community during its first “Celebrating Our Youth” luncheon, which took place Thursday at the Silver Palace in La Porte. The United Way-sponsored program hosted the gathering in celebration of National Mentoring Month, an annual campaign that takes place every January.

