La PORTE — August is National Breastfeeding Month, and for the celebration Breastfeeding Support of La Porte County will be promoting the health benefits of breastfeeding for infants and mothers through social media engagement as well as free community events.
Breastfeeding Support of La Porte County was started by two passionate moms who noticed the need for more support for other local mothers. Both orignial founders have extensive training in breastfeeding and both are pursuing International Certification.
On top of National Breastfeeding Month, World Breastfeeding Week, Aug. 1-7, is celebrated in more than 170 countries, It is intended to highlight the important health benefits of breastfeeding.
In a world filled with inequality, crises and poverty, breastfeeding is the foundation of lifelong good health for babies and mothers. Breastfeeding supports a child’s well-being from birth by providing the best nutrition in a safe, low-cost, natural, ecological and sustainable way.
Breastfeeding improves the health, development and survival of women, infants and children worldwide. If women breastfeed, they recover faster after childbirth and have a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancer.
Breastfeeding is a great equalizer in health. Regardless of family income, if infants are breastfed, childhood illnesses like ear infections and colds are less frequent and less severe. Breastfeeding also reduces the risk of more serious diseases like meningitis, intestinal problems and allergies as well as chronic diseases like diabetes, asthma and obesity.
Because breastfeeding improves brain health and readiness to learn, it can help a child learn and be successful in school. Breastfeeding also supports a clean and safe, non-polluting, natural and sustainable source of nutrition for children.
National Breastfeeding Month is being celebrated locally at:
• Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. — Breastfeeding Café at Oasis Splash Pad, Michigan City
• Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. — Establishing and Maintianing Supply at La Porte Family YMCA Elston Branch
• Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. — Moms Night Out: Importance of Self-Care, Location TBA
• Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m. — Breastfeeding Café at Fort LaPlay Porte, La Porte
• Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. — Lactation & Dieting at La Porte Family YMCA Elston Branch
Also join us on our social media campaigns at: Facebook: Breastfeeding Support of LaPorte County @breastfeedlp and Instagram: @breastfeedlp
For more information, contact group leaders on Facebook or at nicole.florek@breastfeedingusa.org, lauryn@hoosierbreastfriend.com, and www.hoosierbreastfriend.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.