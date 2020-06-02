Employees with La Porte’s MonoSol factory will be able to enjoy a takeout dinner, courtesy of the company, at 3rd Base Bar and Grill this week. The manufacturer is teaming up with area restaurants for its new “Takeout Takeover” program, in which company employees can order a carryout meal of up to $70 from a particular restaurant, which MonoSol will pay for – as well as tack on an added 25 percent gratuity to their bill.
Downtown’s Trattoria Enzo was the among the first restaurants MonoSol partnered with when launching the employee reward program last month. During the weeklong promotion, over 160 staff members ordered a to-go meal from the Italian restaurant.
Employees with La Porte’s MonoSol factory will be able to enjoy a takeout dinner, courtesy of the company, at 3rd Base Bar and Grill this week. The manufacturer is teaming up with area restaurants for its new “Takeout Takeover” program, in which company employees can order a carryout meal of up to $70 from a particular restaurant, which MonoSol will pay for – as well as tack on an added 25 percent gratuity to their bill.
Downtown’s Trattoria Enzo was the among the first restaurants MonoSol partnered with when launching the employee reward program last month. During the weeklong promotion, over 160 staff members ordered a to-go meal from the Italian restaurant.
La PORTE — Thanks to the support of a local manufacturer, several La Porte restaurants are receiving an extra boost in sales in a time when they need help the most.
Last month, MonoSol – a company that produces water-soluble films for laundry detergent pods and other products – launched “Takeout Takeover,” a new employee reward program intended to support restaurants located in communities where MonoSol has a facility. During the weeklong campaign, company employees can order a carryout meal of up to $70 from a particular restaurant, which MonoSol will pay for – as well as tack on an added 25 percent gratuity to their bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.