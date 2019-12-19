La PORTE COUNTY — Brad and Melissa Seiler of Hay Hooks Farm recently gave Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry $5,000 to be used to serve La Porte County residents.
According to the latest Feeding America Map the Meal Gap report, Indiana has 887,070 people struggling with hunger — 273,380 of which are children and 70,000 are seniors. There are many Hoosiers out there who are “working poor”.
These individuals, who are considered food insecure, earn just enough to make them ineligible for food-assistance programs. They are working hard to try and support their families but the always rising cost of living makes their struggle even more difficult. Seniors are usually living on a fixed-income and often have to make the difficult decision between paying for medication, housing and food.
Food insecurity, especially with protein deficiency, can lead to loss of muscle mass and bone frailty, decreased immune system, babies with lower birth weights, and damage to a child’s ability to learn and grow — as the lack of healthy food results in people receiving fewer nutrients.
For seniors, food insecurity can lead to a deterioration in health, hospitalization and even depression. Proper nutrition is vital to the growth and development of children and the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, is so important! Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain.
“That is why we are giving a call out to all the hunters out there this deer season! You can help feed the hungry in your community by simply donating an extra deer," said Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. "Our goal is to provide this protein-packed meat to hunger-relief agencies within Indiana because getting groceries at local food banks and pantries guarantees healthy meals for families when they need extra help. This effort aids in reducing food insecurity and empowering people by getting them back on track to hunger-free, independent living.”
The $5,000 in funds provided by the Seilers and Hay Hooks Farm will pay to process about 4,300 pounds of donated large game and livestock – providing over 17,000 more meals through area hunger-relief agencies to residents in need within their community. Partnering with 87 meat processors statewide, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry gives approximately 575,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 450 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana.
“Eastside Meats works hard for La Porte County and does all the processing at a reduced rate so that we are able to make funds like this go so much further. This donated meat is given to and distributed by Food Bank of Northern Indiana and other local hunger relief agencies – providing nutritious meals to La Porte County families in need," said Amber Zecca, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
On average, the cost of this donated meat is about $1.16 per pound, which is only $.29 per meal!
