INDIANAPOLIS — In the wake of rising COVID-19 infection numbers, the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) has canceled all 2020 ISSMA Live Marching Band events.
On Friday, ISSMA said its Executive Committee has determined that state and federal guidelines and measures for COVID-19 could not be effectively put in place to ensure a safe environment for students, directors, supporting personnel, adjudicators, workers and spectators at a live marching band event.
ISSMA said it is exploring virtual options and plans to return to live Marching Band events in the fall of 2021.
This decision comes as the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced that 747 additional Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19 Friday. That brings to 54,813 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
More than 34 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available statewide, the ISDH said.
According to the health department, a total of 2,610 Hoosiers are now confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 604,635 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 595,558 on Thursday.
For La Porte County, the ISDH reported a total of 670 positive cases on Friday. A total of 9,542 residents have been tested. The death toll remains at 28 for the county.
The La Porte County Health Department reported 9 new cases Friday, with 7 from Michigan City and 2 from La Porte. The department reported 470 public cases, 195 Westville Correctional cases, and 8 Indiana State Prison cases for a total of 673 cases and 28 deaths.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Also in response to these rising numbers was the announcement that all Michigan City beaches from Washington Park to Stop 13, the Washington Park Zoo, Michigan City Senior Center, Fedder’s Alley and Sunset Grille, were to be closed through July 23, per executive order by Mayor Duane Perry.
On Friday, the Michigan City Senior Center said it would comply with the order by closing through July 31 and re-opening Aug. 3. During this time, all staff will be furloughed and no newsletters will be sent out.
