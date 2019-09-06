Little Worlds from the Big Lake

Submitted photo / Joel BrussellMichiana photographer Joel Brussell will present his latest work in the exhibit “Little Worlds from the Big Lake: Photographs without Life Jackets from Lake Michigan” at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts. The exhibit is running in the NIPSCO Gallery now through Sept. 30. Brussell will be present Friday to discuss his work with visitors. The Lubeznik Center, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City, is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 219-874-4900 or go to lubeznikcenter.org. The art pictured is “Savage Sunset 1.” 

Little Worlds from the Big Lake

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.