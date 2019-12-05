Lineup announced for Snowflake Parade

MICHIGAN CITY – The lineup has been announced for the annual Michigan City Snowflake Parade, sponsored by the Michigan City Fire Department, which kicks off Saturday afternoon in the Uptown Arts District.
Franklin Street will be closed between 11th and 4th streets; and 4th Street will be closed between Pine and Washington streets beginning at 2:30 p.m. before the parade kicks off at 4 p.m. at 9th and Franklin.
The parade will then head north on Franklin to the Michigan City Public Library, where the annual tree lighting ceremony will be held.
The Michigan City High School choir perform Christmas Carols during the tree lighting, and Firefighters Local 475 will be providing hot chocolate and cookies for parade-goers
Following the parade, Santa Claus will be available for children to visit at the Santa House at 7th and Franklin. He will then be available every Saturday and Sunday in December from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Fire Department is still accepting applications for parade participants, or they can just show up by 3:30 p.m. at 10th and Franklin to join the procession. All participants should check in at 10th and Franklin with Parade Marshal Johnny Stimley
The parade lineup, as of Thursday afternoon, included:
• Michigan City Police Department
• La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd
• Postal Carriers
• Northwest Food Bank
• Real Housewives of La Porte County
• Jeff Santana, County Council
• Haunted Hills Hospital Haunted House
• Meals on Wheels
• Girl Scouts of Michigan City
• YMCA
• Footlight Players
• Michiana Clowns
• Michigan City Soul Steppers
• Relay for Life
• AK Smith Fire Science Class
• The Guardian Riders
• Coolspring Fire Department with Miss Flame
• Blue Monster
• Dalmatian Fire Dog
• Red Plumber
• American Red Cross
• Pink Star
• Explore Girl
• Reindeer
• Snowman
• Penguin
• Santa Mouse
• Gingerbread Man
• Soldier Bear
• The Grinch
• Big Red Dog
• Red Monster
• Fire Pupp Michigan City Fire
• MCFD Engine 1
• MCFD Car 10
• Fairhaven Baptist Church
• Michigan City Area Schools
• Michigan City Wolves Choir
• Santa & Grinch Motorcycle Riders
• State Rep. candidate Mrvan
• Bosak Honda
• MCFD Ladder Truck
—From staff reports
