Lilly Scholarship open to applicants

La PORTE COUNTY — The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now available on the Unity Foundation of La Porte County’s website.
With the support of Independent Colleges of Indiana and Lilly Endowment, Unity Foundation offers two full-tuition, four-year college scholarships to benefit La Porte County residents.
The scholarships provide full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment for four years of undergraduate study leading to a baccalaureate degree at any accredited Indiana public or private college or university.
“Receiving the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is a privilege and an honor for a student that far exceeds its monetary value,” said Unity spokeswoman Lisa Stojanovich. “The Scholarship Selection Committee, comprised of volunteers from throughout the county, will seek to recommend the two most outstanding La Porte County students among those who apply.”
Part of the Lilly Scholarship application includes essays, Stojanovich said.
“The Committee puts a lot of weight on these essays, as they are the first opportunity for applicants to really shine. Therefore, it is suggested for students to have a counselor, teacher, or other trusted mentor proof-read their answers before submitting the application.”
To be eligible, students must:
• Be a resident of La Porte County
• Have graduated from an accredited high school that serves La Porte County by June 30, 2020
• Intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study beginning in the Fall of 2020 at an accredited Indiana college or university
• Submit a complete online application at uflc.net to the Unity to the Unity Foundation by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 6
Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated service to others, leadership ability, commitment and motivation to succeed in academics, employment history, and financial need, according to Stojanovich. A personal interview will assist in determining scholarship nominees.
Over the past 20 years, 62 La Porte County students have benefited from the program, totaling more than $4 million in support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.