MICHIGAN CITY — A diesel fuel spill in Trail Creek this past summer was “minor,” according to state environmental officials, but a man who makes his living on the water wasn’t so sure, and called the state response “inadequate.”
On July 21, an oil sheen was observed on the creek, according to a statement this week from the Michigan City Sanitary District.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Indiana Department of Natural Resources and La Porte County Emergency Response Department “immediately began to investigate to identify the source of the contamination,” the statement said.
The source was identified on July 22 as a diesel fuel leak from an underground pipe in the rail yard at South Shore Freight, and on July 23, IDEM determined the release was emanating from the locomotive fueling operations, according to Sanitary District general manager Michael Kuss.
“Containment booms were installed in Trail Creek and diesel fuel that had collected in a drainage ditch on the South Shore Freight property was also cleaned up,” he said.
Since then, IDEM has followed up on numerous occasions – staff from the Northern Regional Office in South Bend told city officials they’ve been on the site no less than 20 times, according to Kuss.
But Todd Hatfield, owner of Trail Creek Guide Service, who first reported the spill, was not pleased with IDEM’s response.
“I live about 15 minutes away, and it was raining that day [July 21] so we were out looking for fish,” he said Saturday. “A friend called and said he was at the lamprey barrier and there was fuel on the water and it smelled horrible, so I ran down there.”
What he found was “crazy,” he said.
“It was awful. There was fuel on the water flowing over the [Springland Avenue] dam and there was an absolutely nauseating smell. The fuel was so thick on the water it was crazy. The smell was overwhelming – like your head was in a gas tank.”
Hatfield called DNR and someone came out right away after notifying IDEM, he said. “We tried to track down where it was coming from, and we had a good idea – it came from South Shore.”
But he said no one from IDEM showed up until 12-14 hours later.
“They said it would be dark so they’d wait until morning ... So they let that dump all night long and all morning into the creek and eventually into the lake,” Hatfield said.
Kuss said, “The amount of diesel fuel was spilled was unknown, but I understand from IDEM that the amount that made its way to Trail Creek was minor. Only enough to create a sheen.
“According to IDEM there were no dead fish as a result of the incident,” he said. “IDEM stated no observable impact has been identified to fish within Trail Creek, including the portion of Trail Creek flowing through the Pottawatomie Golf Course.”
There was “some impact to an isolated wooded property owned by the city next to the rail yard” as a result of the diesel getting into a small ditch crossing the property which discharges into Trail Creek, he said.
Hatfield said he also saw no dead fish, but that might have been luck.
“The steelhead did not show up until three days later and it was mostly gone. It floats so that helps. But it could’ve been bad.”
He said he’s been trying to get information from IDEM ever since.
“The next day I asked the IDEM person what was going on and at first they tried to act like I wasn’t even there. I basically had to corner him and demand info ... I said I was the one who called it in and my livelihood depends on these waters.
“All that I got was ‘You didn’t hear this from me but it’s pretty bad. We will be cleaning up at least the next couple of weeks.”
He said he called later to get more information, but not until he started calling the governor’s office did IDEM speak to him.
“Fast forward to the Burns Ditch spill and IDEM was completely incompetent on handling that. I called them about that – it was bad for business – and while I had someone on the phone I asked about the spill on Trail and why nothing was ever said – and they tried to deny that it happened.
“I said I was the one who called it in and have video proof. I said that I wanted a full detailed report about what happened, how [it happened], how bad, is it cleaned up ... I have yet to receive that info.”
While IDEM’s website shows three reports made about the spill, it does not explain what actions were taken.
Kuss said he believed the spill was “sucked up, and booms were placed and absorbent pads deployed to help soak up the sheen.” And he said he believes no more diesel fuel is leaking and, “In my opinion, there is no viable threat to the city drinking water.”
Hatfield agrees, saying he had no problem with the city’s response, or the cleanup, just the delay and the lack of public information from the state.
“It does not seem that this should be the city’s job to respond and report,” he said.
Soon after learning of the incident and that city property was potentially affected, Kuss contacted the law office of Plews, Shadly, Racher & Braun in Indianapolis to “request assistance with ensuring that the proper clean-up remedy was provided,” he said.
“Mainly we were concerned about contamination to the city owned wooded property. We want to ensure that South Shore Freight takes all necessary and appropriate investigative and remedial actions, and that all proper remedies are afforded to the city.”
PSRB asked South Shore Freight to provide the City all available information and documents regarding the impacts to the City’s property, improvements (including sewer lines), and Trail Creek, Kuss said.
“PSBR also requested that South Shore Freight provide its plans to investigate and remediate,” he said, pointing out that South Shore Frieght is a completely different entity than the South Shore commuter line, and uses diesel engines instead of electric.
“South Shore Freight has already provided the city with some information confirming the source of the leak and repair of the leaking pipe; and PSRB and the city will continue to follow up,” he said.
The city statement said while it is the “sole legal responsibility of the company responsible to notify downstream users of potential contamination, IDEM took the proactive steps of notifying the city and the Michigan City Area Schools [the spill was near Krueger Middle School] to make them aware of the problem.”
IDEM and the city continue to monitor the situation, and IDEM “may take action” against South Shore Freight, Kuss said.
“Through the efforts of the consulting attorney, we hope to gain more knowledge about the amount of diesel fuel released and the potential impacts to the city-owned property,” the city statement said. “This work is ongoing. Additionally, it is our understanding that the IDEM is continuing its investigation.”
Hatfield said he hopes that’s the case, and a full report is made public.
And, he said, overall the creek is pretty clean.
“From what I can tell I would say yes it is [clean]. I know there have been some groups that have worked with farmers in the headwaters along Trail to make changes so animal waste and sprays and whatnot to do with crops aren’t running into the creek any longer.”
