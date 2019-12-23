La PORTE — Sure, draft horses are not the large, four-legged, furry animals people typically associate with Christmas.
That didn't matter to the visitors who came out to La Porte's Sandy Acres Clydesdales this weekend, though.
Guests were all smiles and giggles as they got up close and personal with the stable's friendly residents during Sandy Acres' "Christmas with the Clydesdales" event, which took place Saturday and Sunday. More than 150 signed up for the holiday-themed occasion, where they got a chance to meet the horses, ponies and mini-donkeys residing on the 5-acre property.
Both young and old alike stopped by the barn that weekend to see, pet and feed the farm's Clydesdales, an iconic breed of draft horse heavily featured in Budweiser advertisements. Despite their imposing size, the animals happily lapped up the adoration guests showered them with over the past several days.
"They're like big puppy dogs," said Dawn Matthews, who owns Sandy Acres along with her husband, Steve. "They love all the attention."
The event was the first public Christmastime the couple has hosted at the farm, which they've owned since 2002, Matthews said.
It was their oldest daughter, Shelby, who got the family into raising horses. As a young child, Shelby joined the La Porte County Wagon Masters 4-H Club and began showing horses at the fair, prompting her parents to buy a farm outside La Porte, Matthews said.
In 2006, Shelby received a Clydesdale after winning a draft horse essay contest, sparking a love for the breed that she and her family continue to share today.
Shelby currently works for Budweiser Clydesdales, where she drives one of the iconic wagons featured in the beer company's TV commercials. A spot featuring her talents aired during the Super Bowl this past February.
Back home, Sandy Acres is home to seven Clydesdales, with another three foals due soon, Matthews said. The family also raises four ponies and two mini-donkeys on the property, along with some chickens.
While the clan has spent years raising, breeding and showing the famed draft horses, it wasn't until this year that they began opening up Sandy Acres for public tours, Matthews said.
The response has been tremendous, though, with guests hailing from as far as Florida checking out the property, she said. TripAdvisor.com currently lists the farm tour as one of the top 15 things to do in La Porte.
"People tell us it's something different to do around here," Matthews said.
In October, the owners hosted an open house that drew more than 500 guests, she said.
Based on the success, Matthews would like to host additional events throughout the coming year, perhaps even giving guests a chance to enjoy a Clydesdale-drawn wagon ride around their property.
"Come and see our Clydesdales," Matthews said, encouraging others to visit. "They are very lovable — and you'll enjoy meeting new people."
Those interested in booking a tour of the property or who would like to learn more about Sandy Acres Clydesdales can call (219) 369-3386 or visit sandyacresclydesdales.com. The farm is located at 10032 N. Ruby Road, La Porte.
