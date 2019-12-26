MICHIGAN CITY — Clergy from six local churches, along with prominent community members and musicians from around Michiana will join forces to help the homeless through a benefit presentation of a popular English holiday program.
Part concert and part storytelling, “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” tells the story of Christmas in nine lessons foretelling the coming of the Messiah and the story of Jesus’ birth. Each lesson is followed by a traditional Christmas hymn that is appropriate to that text.
“This is an event for anyone who wants to get away from the commercialism of the season and be refreshed by the Christmas message,” according to Laura Henderson, Trinity Church music director.
In England, the program is the Christmas Eve service at King’s College Chapel, first introduced in 1918 at the end of World War I, Henderson said.
“It was first broadcast on the radio in 1928 and is now broadcast to millions of people around the world,” she said. “The service is so popular in England that people start lining up at 7:30 a.m. in order to get a seat.”
The festival traditionally begins with the hymn “Once in Royal David’s City,” Henderson explained. Other familiar hymns include, “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Silent Night,” and “Joy to the World.”
The Rev. Joseph Tamborini Czolgosz of Trinity Episcopal Church will be the presiding clergy. Readers will include state Rep. Pat Boy, Michigan City Common Council president Don Przybylinski, Interfaith Commuity PADS director Harrison Holtcamp, Father Kevin Huber of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, Pastor Nancy Nichols of First United Methodist Church, Pastor Erica Parkinson-Kilborn of First Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Dennis Carrol of St. John’s United Church of Christ, and Chaplain Alan Harvey of the Michigan City Police and Fire departments.
Anyone interested in singing is invited to join a community choir being assembled to lead the singing of carols. Guest conductor is William Dick Luchtman, associate faculty member of the Indiana University School of Music and an accomplished musician composer and arranger.
Musicians will play instrumental interludes, including original compositions or arrangements of selected music. Featured performers are Lee Meyer, organist; Nicolas Orbovich, violinist; and the Presbyterian Church Cherub Choir. Several musical ensembles have been formed specifically for the event, at which selections will range from medieval to modern.
A rehearsal will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Church at 6th and Franklin streets.
The performance will be at 3 p.m. Sunday also at Trinity Church. Those in attendance are invited to sing along with the hymns and carols. Following the program there will be a reception in the Trinity Church Bishop’s Mansion.
A freewill donation will be collected for the benefit of the Sacred Heart Homeless Shelter Remodeling Project.
PADS, La Porte County’s only temporary emergency shelter program for both men and women, is raising funds to remodel the former Sacred Heart Church into a permanent, year-round shelter.
—From staff reports
