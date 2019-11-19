La PORTE — The League of Women Voters of La Porte County will hosts its annual Membership Legislative Breakfast with state Senate and House representatives on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. at Portofino’s Restaurant in La Porte.
Attending will be Sens. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores; and Karen Tallian, D-Portage; and state Reps. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City; and Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie.
“Our Annual Legislative breakfast gives League members a chance to meet and discuss issues of importance in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere with their state representatives,” said Jo Ann Engquist, LWVLC Board president. “It is one of our highlights of the year.”
Bohacek represents District 8 and was first elected to the Senate in 2016. He serves on the following committees: Criminal Law and Corrections, Judiciary, Local Government, Insurance and Financial Institutions.
Tallian has represented the 4th District since December 2005. She currently serves on the following committees: Appropriations; Corrections & Criminal Law; Energy & Environmental Affairs; Pensions & Labor; and Rules & Legislative Procedure. In August, Tallian announced she would be seeking the Democratic nomination for Indiana Attorney General in 2020.
Pressel has represented District 20 since November 2016. At the beginning of the 2017 legislative session, he served on the following committees: Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development; Elections and Apportionment; and Government and Regulatory Reform.
Boy represents District 9 since her election in November 2018. Her experience includes budget, economic development, community development, and labor negotiations. She serves on the following committees: Elections and Apportionment; Family, Children, and Human Affairs; and the Statutory Committee on Interstate and International Cooperation.
Reservations for the Legislative Breakfast must be made by Dec. 7. Cost is $15 and checka can be mailed to LWVLC, P.O. Box 9234, Michigan City, IN 46361; or cash, check, or credit card will be accepted at the door. Portofino’s is located at 3233 N. State St. in La Porte, and doors will open at 8:30 a.m.
Attendees must be a member of the LWVLC. To become a member, visit lwvlaporte.org or call 219-874-9939. Memberships are $60 per year; $30 for additional household members; and free for full-time students.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.