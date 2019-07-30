La PORTE — Thanks to a collaboration between Goodwill and other area organizations, local homeless and at-risk veterans will have a place to relax and receive a helping hand later this week.
Goodwill Industries of Michiana will host its second annual La Porte County Military Veteran Stand Down from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the National Guard Armory in La Porte, located at 2391 Ind. 2. The event is open to all former military personnel who provide a DD 214 discharge form or Military ID.
More than two dozen community support organizations — including the Salvation Army, Swanson Center and Stepping Stone Shelter — will attend the event. Representatives will share more about housing, health care and other services the agencies can provide to veterans in attendance.
Organizers encourage guests to show up hungry, as La Porte's The Country Caterers will serve a warm meal to veterans and their families. Volunteers will also hand out care packages — which include decommissioned military gear and equipment, such as backpacks and canteens — to veterans.
Friday will mark the second Stand Down Goodwill has organized in La Porte County, said Kelly Friend, director of career and business engagement with the nonprofit.
The event takes its name from stand-downs in the military, which are a rest period from field operations for deployed troops. Away from the frontlines, personnel can enjoy a warm meal and shower, receive medical care and chat with comrades in a relaxing environment.
In 1988, a pair of Vietnam veterans, Robert Van Keuren and Jon Nachison, tried to recreate this warm, familiar atmosphere for homeless veterans in San Diego. Working with the Vietnam Veterans of San Diego, the pair started the first veteran's Stand Down, bringing together their beleaguered brothers-in-arms with organizations that support them.
The Stand Down concept spread across the country in the decades that followed. Though veteran homelessness is now at an all-time low, former servicemen and women continue to face other challenges, such as high suicide and divorce rates, Friend said.
"We ask our veterans to do so much, but when they return, we just assume they will reintegrate back into the community without any help," Friend said. "They have been disconnected for so long that it's hard for them to jump back in."
Friend, of La Porte, first became involved in veteran outreach several years ago, when Goodwill of Michiana stepped up to support a Stand Down in Warsaw, she said. In partnership with WorkOne and other community organizations, the Michiana Goodwill has not only kept the Warsaw Stand Down going strong, but also started another one in Elkhart.
Last year, Keith Ross — a fellow La Porte resident and a veteran outreach specialist with the South Bend vet center — convinced Friend to bring the Stand Down to La Porte County. Last year's initial effort drew around 135 veterans, a good turnout, Friend said.
The Goodwill director believes the county is a perfect spot for such outreach, as many veteran support organizations are outside the local area, she said. Through the Stand Down, she and other organizers hope to inform local vets of benefits and services they may not even know they are entitled to, she said.
She hopes to reach out to veterans between the ages of 35 and 55 in particular, as many in this age bracket have yet to sign up for their Veterans Affairs benefits, she said.
Regardless of their level of need, all veterans and their families are welcome to Friday's Stand Down, Friend said. Over the years, former military personnel across all walks of life have used the events as a place to gather and swap war stories with fellow veterans, Friend said.
Those interested in learning more about the La Porte County Military Veteran Stand Down can call (574) 400-5487 or (219) 440-2825 or email JPowers@goodwill-ni.org or KFriend@Goodwill-NI.org.
"Come see the positive things that are happening in the community for veterans," Friend said, encouraging people to attend the event this week. "Come talk to people who can provide services or just come by and enjoy some food and company."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.