LEARNING TO SAVE LIVES

Photo by Jade GlabMore than 100 La Porte Community School Corp. (LPCSC) parents have signed up to take complementary CPR courses at their child's school throughout the month of October. Providing these no cost classes to parents was an idea that Mario Rosa, Family Resource Services Coordinator for LPCSC, has been working to implement for the better part of a year. Rosa decided to apply for grant money after looking over statistics of cardiac episodes, finding that appropriate performing CPR can lower the chance of mortality by up to 40 percent. His grant was accepted and classes were furnished by Walmart.  

