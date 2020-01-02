Leaping into the leap year

Photos by Amanda HaverstickA group of friends gathered at Cummings Lodge on Wednesday at 1 p.m. for an unofficial New Year's Day polar plunge into Stone Lake in La Porte. According to group members Toni Russell and Megan McCulloch, this was the eighth year the group has jumped into a La Porte lake. In past years the group has plunged off of Old Stone Lake Beach and also into Pine Lake.
