La PORTE — The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership invites all business and community members to take part in a special, free of charge, virtual workshop titled A Series in Self-Leadership: From Reactive to Proactive, presented by Trudy Menke, President of Trudy Menke – Reframing Leadership.
All sessions will take place on Tuesdays through May 5 at 10:30 a.m. through Free ConferenceCall.com. The purpose of this series is to guide the participant in how to change their thought process from being reactive to proactive. We could all use some positivity right now and this is a great time to focus on bettering ourselves in an extremely accessible format.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.