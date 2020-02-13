LCSO celebrates Beethoven’s 250th Birthday

The La Porte Symphony Orchestra will continue its 47th season on March 15 with a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th Birthday at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center in Michigan City.

 Submitted photo

La PORTE — The La Porte Symphony Orchestra continues its 47th season on March 15 with a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th Birthday.

Under the direction of the LCSO’s 5th Music Director Candidate, Wilbur Lin, the Orchestra will perform:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.