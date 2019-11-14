LCSO board renames children's educational concerts

La PORTE – At the opening subscription concert of the 2019-20 season, the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors surprised long time board member and former Chair, V. Michael Drayton, by renaming the annual Children’s Concerts as the “Drayton Family Children’s Educational Concerts.”
This recognition honors Drayton’s commitment to the Children’s Concerts he helped create 31 years ago. Since that time, the LCSO has conducted Children’s Concerts for students and educators in La Porte County as well as surrounding counties numbering anywhere from 5,000 to 8,000 in attendance. These concerts have been nationally recognized as one of the most successful children’s concerts in the nation by the American String Teachers Association and the National School Orchestra Association.
“Each year, for 31 years, Michael and his family have worked with the staff members of the law firm, Drayton, Biege, Sirugo & Elliott LLP in contacting schools, taking reservations, sending out education guides as well as handling the concert seating and arrival and dismissal," said Tim King, executive director of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra. "This is an amazing amount of work that he, his Executive Assistant, Pam Bush, and others at DBSE have taken on to make our concerts successful. We are indebted to Michael for his passion to this endeavor. The ticket price is $1.00 — the same price for 31 years. Michael has insisted that every student should have the opportunity to experience the Orchestra regardless of their ability to pay. The LCSO Board felt very strongly that Michael and his family deserve this honor for their extraordinary commitment.”
This past October, many sponsors renewed their support to cover the operational expenses for the Orchestra’s performances. They included the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, Kankakee Valley REMC “Operation Round Up” program, The Unity Foundation of La Porte County, General Insurance Services, Teachers Credit Union, Kesling Middle School Student Council, David and Dr. Linda Sirugo, La Porte City Councilman, Tim Stabosz, Kappa Kappa Kappa Chapters of La Porte and Westville and the La Porte Chapter of Psi Iota Xi.
Three LCSO Drayton Family Children’s Educational Concerts are held annually on the second Wednesday of October at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte.
