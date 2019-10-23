La PORTE — On Friday from 6-8 p.m., the public is invited to attend a free dinner and conversation with State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Portage, and State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City. The two local politicians will join moderator Nate Loucks for a community conversation on issues impacting La Porte County.
Tallian has been a member of the Indiana State Senate from the 4th District (including most of Michigan City, Long Beach, Westville, Chesterton and Portage) since 2005.
Before joining the Senate, Tallian served her community in a variety of capacities, including serving as counsel to the Porter County Planning Commission, the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Portage Township Trustee, the Portage Fire Department Merit Board, and the Portage Police Department Merit Board.
Tallian was an adjunct professor at Valparaiso University Law School and taught insurance law. In the Senate, she has focused her energy on issues important to working families, including labor issues, health care, property tax reform, and environmental protection.
Boy is a member of the Indiana House of Representatives, serving District 9 (including Michigan City, Westville, Long Beach and parts of Porter County) since 2018. From 2004-18, Boy was a member of the City Council of Michigan City.
Boy is a current member and past president of both the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of La Porte County and the Rotary Club of Michigan City. She has been a supporter and is now a full member of the La Porte County Chapter of the NAACP.
"We are thrilled to have Senator Tallian and Representative Boy join us for Discussion Over Dinner," said Loucks. "We hope that having these community conversations helps further meaningful conversations in La Porte County and provides access to leaders and experts on various topics. We believe that better conversations help create better communities."
Discussion Over Dinner guests will be provided dinner and then have the opportunity to text questions to the panel during the 90-minute conversation. Registration to attend Discussion Over Dinner is encouraged, but not mandatory. The public can register through the Discussion Over Dinner Facebook page, the Discussion Over Dinner website, or by calling State Street Community Church at (219) 575-7182. These events are streamed live through Facebook, YouTube, and Periscope and podcasted afterward.
Discussion Over Dinner is a regular community conversation hosted and underwritten by State Street Community Church and the Pax Center in La Porte. The concept is simple: eat, talk, listen, and learn. These events take place at State Street Community Church, 209 State St., La Porte.
For more information or to register to attend for free, visit www.discussionoverdinner.com.
