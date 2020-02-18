Large quantity of marijuana confiscated on Toll Road

A traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road in Porter County resulted in the seizure of a large amount of marijuana and the arrest of a New York man, according to Valparaiso Police. About 2:30 p.m. Monday, a Valparaiso officer assigned to the Porter County Highway Interdiction Team, stopped a vehicle on I-90 for multiple infractions, and the driver admitted to having a “personal use” amount of marijuana in the vehicle, police said. But the officer noted several indicators of marijuana possession or consumption in the vehicle, and as he prepared to search the vehicle, the driver admitted having large quantities of marijuana in luggage in the rear vehicle compartment. Over 70 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of over $200,000, was found. The driver, identified as Marcus Allen Molina, 26, of Liberty, New York, was charged with dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana. He was being held at the Porter County Jail.

