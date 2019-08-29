Lakeshore PBS up for Station of Year

MERRILLVILLE — The Indiana Broadcasters Association has announced that Lakeshore PBS is nominated for Station of the Year in markets outside Indianapolis.
The 32nd annual Spectrum Awards, finalists for which were announced Monday, recognizes broadcast excellence for outstanding achievement in broadcasting by Indiana radio and television stations. The competition is open to all FCC licensed IBA member radio and television stations in Indiana.
Lakeshore PBS, based in Merrillville, was nominated for the highest award, along with commercial stations WBND of South Bend and WPTA of Fort Wayne.
After a challenging year, James A. Muhammad, president and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, was ecstatic about the nomination.
“To be recognized by the Indiana Broadcasters Association for our work this year is a great honor, and validates our commitment and our efforts to serve our audience,” Muhammad said.
“This time last year, we had been off the air to nearly half of our audience for several months after a violent storm damaged our transmitter. Although we would return to some viewers after a low-power transmitter was installed, it would be nearly a year before we returned to our full broadcast capabilities,” he said.
This is the second time in three years that Lakeshore PBS was nominated for the award. In 2017, it was runner-up for Station of the Year in Market 2 (outside Indianapolis), with honors going to WPTA, the ABC affiliate in Fort Wayne.
The 2019 IBA Spectrum Awards will be presented during the Indiana Broadcasters Hall of Fame Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Carmel.
The association is an alliance of more than 270 member radio and television broadcasters which serve audiences throughout Indiana.
Lakeshore Public Media provides chooses the best of NPR and PBS and other public media providers to broadcast to millions of homes throughout Northwest Indiana, Chicago and its suburbs. Its main channel over the air is 56, on Comcast on 17 or 21 (HD Channel 239), on RCN Cable on 44, on Dish Network (HD Channel 6320), AT&T U-verse (HD Channel 1056) and DirecTV on 56.
—From staff reports
