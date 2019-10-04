La PORTE — The excitement is building for what promises to be the biggest and tastiest La Pour Brew & Wine Fest yet.
Join DeCamp’s Band of Brothers Foundation for the fifth annual La Pour Brew & Wine Fest on Nov. 16, at the La Porte Civic Auditorium.
VIP Admission begins at 2 p.m., with General Admission running from 3:30-6 p.m.
The event will feature the great libations of Burn ’Em Brewing, Back Road Brewery, Shoreline Brewery, 10-56 Brewing Company, Greenbush Brewing, Round Barn Winery and Brewery and many other breweries and wineries from throughout the region, state and country. New to this year’s fest, Journeyman Distillery will provide tasting of select spirits as part of VIP Admission (spirit tasting during General Admission will be at an additional cost).
Local favorite Jim Post will provide musical entertainment for this year’s event. Post plays an eclectic solo show of his own songs and covers, ranging from country to classic rock and oldies to current sounds.
All proceeds benefit DeCamp’s Band of Brothers Foundation and its efforts to renovate Clarke Park. Tickets are $60 for VIP Admission and $40 for General Admission. Beer and wine sampling is included in the VIP/General Admission ticket price. Food will be available for purchase. Designated driver tickets (including unlimited soft drinks) are $15.
Purchase tickets in advance at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., La Porte; La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, 809 Washington St., La Porte; La Porte County Convention and Visitors Bureau, 4073 Franklin St., Michigan City; or online at https://events.ontaptickets.com/e/LaPourBrewfest2019. Tickets sold at the door the day of the event if available.
For more information, call the La Porte Civic Auditorium at 362-2325 or e-mail Brett Binversie at bbinversie@cityoflaportein.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.