La Porteans welcome 2020

Several guests donned party hats and favors, getting into the New Year's spirit. The La Porte Rotary and Kiwanis clubs teamed up to organize the celebration, the proceeds from which will fund college scholarships for both civic clubs.
Photos by Ted YoakumSeveral guests pose for a photo inside the La Porte Civic Auditorium during the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs' big New Year's Eve bash Tuesday evening. Hundreds packed the auditorium, welcoming 2020 alongside others in the community.
Guests could also get their pictures taken inside a photo booth set up in the auditorium. A table full of props added some flair to the activity.
State Rep. Jim Pressel poses for a photo with his wife, Becky. Pressel was one of several local officials attending Tuesday's party.
A pair of guests visit the cash bar set up for the party.
Organizers decked out the Civic with lights and other decorations for the party.
Local musicians COR Light provided some live entertainment during the party, which capped off with a midnight toast to ring in the New Year.
