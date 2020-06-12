La Porte women celebrates 105th birthday
Ted Yoakum
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- City officials considering action against downtown apartment complex
- New La Porte restaurant serving up sandwiches, second chances
- No new cases of COVID-19 reported in La Porte County
- Two La Porte officers promoted
- 90-year-old Michigan City resident charged with child molesting
- Demonstrations held in La Porte
- Indiana casinos can start to reopen as soon as Monday
- Three teens wounded, suspect not in custody after MC shooting
- La Porte: Small town becomes part of something big
- Wanted man spits on deputies, requires multiple tasings and several officers to be arrested
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest Local News
- Errors corrected, but La Porte County Election Board still draws flak for handling of primary
- State Chamber: Indiana economy could be slow to rebound from pandemic hit
- La Porte women celebrates 105th birthday
- Michigan City Council wants safety first with coal ash
- Washington Park zoo to reopen Monday with several new restrictions
- Police: Pair arrested after firearm seized from vehicle doing 100 mph on U.S. 20
- Remember When
- Area Briefs
- La Porte: Small town becomes part of something big
- IRS warns of multiple fraud schemes related to COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.