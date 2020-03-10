La PORTE — As a service to enterprise zone businesses, the LaPorte Urban Enterprise Association is sponsoring a workshop on April 2 at 1 p.m. to review tax saving incentives available to businesses that are located within the La Porte Enterprise Zone, completion of required forms, and changes in filing dates.
The location of the workshop is in the main conference at La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP), 803 Washington St., La Porte.
