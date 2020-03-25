La PORTE — The City of La Porte Transporte System will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ONLY, effective Wednesday, March 25.
La Porte Transporte will provide free rides for the following purposes only:
Medical facility/doctor office visits (please confirm your doctor’s office is still open)
Pharmacies
Hospital for medical appointments or employment only
Grocery stores
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all other non-essential travel will cease from Wednesday, March 25 through Monday, April 6.
For futher information, contact Beth West, La Porte Transporte Manager, at (219) 326-8274 or bwest@cityoflaportein.gov or dispatch (219) 362-6565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.