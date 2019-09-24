La PORTE — On Friday and Saturday community members will join together in La Porte to dedicate two days of caring for their city and spend time with one another through the first-ever, La Porte Community Togetherhood Project.
“The response from community partners, sponsors and community volunteers has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Shannon Walker, executive director for Association Advancement. “We have over 175 people going or interested in supporting the event.”
The Togetherhood Project will have service projects that aim to help take care of the historic downtown La Porte area.
According to the City of La Porte, times for the project are 9 a.m. - noon and 1-4 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday.
The project is a YMCA, member-led, volunteer service program that is part of a larger YMCA of the USA sanctioned social responsibility initiative. Togetherhood invites community members from all backgrounds to address real needs in the community, support cultural engagement and to bring service and social responsibility to local areas.
The La Porte County Family YMCA, La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP), United Way of La Porte County and numerous community partners have been working together as volunteers on the committee to plan and organize two days of service projects.
The event will also be held in conjunction with The United Way of La Porte County’s Day of Service in La Porte on Friday.
“I believe that this event brings people together and gives them a chance to be a part of the solution,” said Angela Rose, Downtown Director of LEAP.
Project committee members are representatives from many community organizations, including: LEAP, United Way, Renolit, La Porte Hospital, 1st Source Bank, Leadership La Porte County, Boy Scouts and more.
“Based on the feedback and ideas from our community partners, we’re already talking about how we can expand the Togetherhood Project into the greater La Porte community in the future,” said Walker.
