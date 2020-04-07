La PORTE — Though their knowledge and expertise is in technology, not medicine, a pair of La Porte Community School Corp. educators have found a way to help in the effort against the coronavirus.

Over the past week, teachers Bethany Smith and Miles Fettinger have been hard at work producing face shields for the staff of La Porte Hospital, using the school’s advanced 3D printers. The two delivered their first batch of 25 masks last Thursday, and are aiming to donate an additional 100 later this week, with more to follow, Smith said.

