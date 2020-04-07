La Porte Middle School STEM coach Bethany Smith and her two sons, Ethan, left, and Aidan, show off the 3D printer they have been using to produce protective face shields for the staff of La Porte Hospital. Smith and her family, along with La Porte High School’s Miles Fettinger, have been using the school’s technology to support the hospital, donating 25 masks last week, with more on the way.
A box of the finished masks, along with some of the school's transparency sheets that hospital staff can clip onto headbands for protection. La Porte's Bye-Mo'r Inc. will be donating 40 boxes of transparent sheets to the hospital to use with the masks as well, taking some of the burden off the teachers, Smith said.
Submitted photos
Submitted photo
Each face shield band takes around two hours to complete on Smith's machine, which she is borrowing from the middle school's innovation lab while the building is closed.
La PORTE — Though their knowledge and expertise is in technology, not medicine, a pair of La Porte Community School Corp. educators have found a way to help in the effort against the coronavirus.
Over the past week, teachers Bethany Smith and Miles Fettinger have been hard at work producing face shields for the staff of La Porte Hospital, using the school’s advanced 3D printers. The two delivered their first batch of 25 masks last Thursday, and are aiming to donate an additional 100 later this week, with more to follow, Smith said.
