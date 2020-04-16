La Porte Service League members educated State Street Preschool students about good dental hygiene during a “Give Kids a Smile” program in March. Jaunda Kneller portrayed the Tooth Fairy, assisted by Sandy Young as Flossie and Irene Konieczny with “Dino.”
Submitted photo
Jaunda Kneller portrayed the Tooth Fairy during the La Porte Service League’s “Give Kids a Smile” program.
Irene Konieczny is shown with “Dino” during the La Porte Service League’s “Give Kids a Smile” program.
