La PORTE — La Porte students will be returning to class – be it physically or virtually – a little later than originally scheduled this fall.
During a special meeting Monday, the La Porte Community School Corp. Board voted unanimously to approve an updated back-to-school plan for the 2020-21 school year. Among the new provisions of the COVID-19 response is pushing back the start of the fall semester, from Aug. 12 to Aug. 24 for students.
The delay will give LPCSC administrators additional time to prepare for the slew of operational and policy changes the corporation will roll out across its buildings to curtail the spread of the coronavirus as instruction resumes next month.
Among the changes approved at Monday’s meeting is allowing parents to register their child for three instructional options upon their return to class next month:
The first choice will allow students to return to their school for in-person instruction, following the guidelines of green, yellow and red threat levels passed at the school board’s prior meeting this month. Students will be required to follow the enhanced safety precautions each building has put in place due to COVID-19, including wearing a protective face mask for most of the day.
The second choice will allow parents to enroll their children in the district’s new distance learning program, similar to the eLearning lessons students followed when the district ended in-person instruction upon the COVID-19 outbreak in spring. LPCSC teachers will conduct remote classes with students, who will receive instruction on core curriculum, with limited elective choices. This choice is intended to be short term, lasting nine weeks for elementary and middle school students and a full semester for high schoolers.
The third choice will allow parents to enroll their children in the district’s virtual homeschool academy. Unlike the distance learning program, students will receive instruction through Edmentum, an online learning provider that provides its own instructors and curriculum. This option is intended to be a long-term choice, lasting at least an entire school year. Enrollment in the program will be limited.
The district will send out information to parents this week on the registration process, which can be done online via the district’s Skyward Family Access website.
By giving parents more choice in how they send their children back to school, the administration hopes to accommodate both those who want the corporation to fully reopen its buildings and those who wish to keep their children home due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, said Superintendent Mark Francesconi during his presentation to the school board Monday.
Although simply implementing a single reopening plan for staff and students would be easier for the administration, Francesconi said such a decision would fail to consider the desires of individual families and their current comfort levels with the virus, an issue that has sharply divided Americans since its outbreak earlier this year.
“What we’re hoping to do is find a way to unite our community, unite our school corporation, rather than divide them,” Francesconi said.
Monday’s additions followed the initial passage of the district’s “Getting Back on Track” plan during the school board’s July 13 meeting. A 21-person committee – comprised of LPCSC administrators, faculty and staff – have spent the last several weeks creating and updating the document, which outlined broad operating parameters for the school corporation’s facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the key components of the plan is a three-level, color-coded approach to how the corporation will handle instruction, based on the current threat of the virus. Depending on conditions, the district will switch between a green level, during which in-person instruction will take place five days a week; a yellow level, during which students would attend class in person for one to four days per week, with the remaining days spent on virtual lessons; and a red level, during which all instruction will take place remotely.
Since then, the leadership of each school building and department have taken the plan’s general guidelines on social distancing, personal protective equipment and other prevention measures, and created a more focused set of policies for their facilities.
These precautions include assigning set seating arrangements for students in the classroom, bus and lunchroom; having students walk on the right side of the hallway only during passing periods; and, in the case of the high school, adding a fourth lunch period to reduce the number of students eating at one time.
The corporation has spent the past several weeks collecting feedback from parents and staff members, as well.
According to the results of recent surveys, around 30 percent of parents said they would prefer to have the corporation start the school year off with remote instruction only, while around 29 percent of staff said they would not be comfortable returning to work if in-person instruction is resumed.
Francesconi is hoping the strong correlation between these two figures will make it easy for the administration to ensure it has enough teachers to handle the number of students who enroll in the distance learning program when school resumes, he said. If the number of staff members who wish to teach remotely surpasses student enrollment, however, the administration may have to prioritize those who are 65 or older, or who have underlying health conditions, Francesconi said.
“We hope we don’t have to divide staff like that, but if necessary, we would have to have some kind of process to weed through that,” he said. “Hopefully we can meet everybody’s needs. We will have to see. That is part of our challenge.”
One certainty, however, is that the distance learning program will address the shortcomings of the eLearning instruction the district provided during the last few months of the spring, said Jane Larson, assistant superintendent of secondary education.
Lessons will be more structured this time around, with specific times set aside during the day for students to work directly with teachers, she said.
The program would also strive to keep students connected with their physical building, as well, assigning them with a teacher at their home school that they could check in with weekly, Larson said. This link would allow distance learning students to more easily reintegrate into in-person instruction, should their parents choose that option later in the school year.
“We want them to come back,” she said. “We want parents to feel comfortable with them coming back.”
Despite the increased granularity in its current plan, Francesconi said the school corporation is still considering what color level the district will open the fall semester.
At the moment, officials are preparing as if the schools will operate in the green, he said. Administrators will continue to monitor the spread of the virus locally and across the state, consulting with the county health department before making a final decision, prior to the start of the school year.
“It’s not IF we come back, it’s HOW we come back,” Francesconi said. “That’s our challenge here.”
Parents interested in learning more about the school corporation’s updated plans may visit the LPCSC website, lpcsc.k12.in.us.
