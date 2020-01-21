La Porte’s WinterFest returns

La PORTE — La Porte’s WinterFest is in the forecast this weekend with a number of activities planned to melt away cabin fever.
The La Porte Park and Recreation Department’s annual WinterFest returns Friday through Sunday, with events enjoyed over the past years as well a new activities.
Events include:
Friday
Yoga Class (free – donations accepted) from 8-9 a.m. at the La Porte Civic Auditorium – Lower Level (use door at the end of the ramp on Plain Street).
Join certified instructor Becca Masters for an hour of stress relief. This class is free to all who attend. Donations will graciously be accepted to support the La Porte Park and Recreation Department’s Youth Scholarship Program.
Ice Sculpture Demonstrations at the Fire and Ice Fest (free) from 2-5 p.m. at the 618 Plaza in downtown La Porte.
View creative sculptors bring a block of ice to life during Downtown La Porte’s Fire and Ice Fest. The chiseling and picking will be held from 2-5 p.m. with viewing available until Mother Nature takes them away! Presented by Downtown La Porte and sponsored by American Licorice Company, La Porte Seamless Gutters and the City of La Porte.
Family Game Night (free) from 6-7:30 p.m. at Cummings Lodge in Soldiers Memorial Park.
Take your phones and tablets and put them out of sight, and get ready for a fun surprise, because Friday is Family Night! Bring your dinner and your favorite game. The parks will provide popcorn, punch and a warm fire in the fireplace inside cozy Cummings Lodge for a fun, free family night!
Saturday
Family Ceramics from 9 a.m.-noon at the La Porte Civic Auditorium – Lower Level (use door at the end of the ramp on Plain Street).
Decorate a project in time for Valentine’s Day, Groundhog Day, Lincoln’s Birthday or any other holiday celebrated in late winter. This entertaining activity provides a great opportunity for a family outing. Call the Park office at 326-9600 to register with your credit card. Cash or check are the only forms of payment on the day of class.
“Snowball Softball” Adult Coed Tournament at 9 a.m. at Lions Field.
Get your team together for our version of the “hot stove” league. Double-elimination tournament; limited to the first eight teams to register. Preregistration required.
Breakfast with the Birds (free) from 9:30-11 a.m. at Luhr County Park Nature Center, 3178S CR-150W, La Porte.
Come enjoy breakfast treats while watching birds grab a bite at the bird feeders. No pre-registration required. This program is open to all ages; however, children must be accompanied by an adult. Presented by La Porte County Parks.
Wheel Throwing Pottery Demonstration (free) from noon-1 p.m. at the La Porte Civic Auditorium—Lower Level (use door at the end of the ramp on Plain Street).
Join Alayna Bublitz, a local artist who teaches the La Porte Park and Recreation Department’s pottery classes, while she demonstrates her talent and answers questions from those in attendance. Individuals will have the opportunity to sit at a wheel and get their hands dirty.
Community Snow Angel Gathering (free) at 1 p.m. Behind Cummings Lodge in Soldiers Memorial Park.
How many people can we join in one place to make snow angels simultaneously? Let’s find out! Bring back your childhood memory of playing in the snow!
Sunday
Parties on the Gogh from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cummings Lodge in Soldiers Memorial Park.
Paint a fun piece of art during WinterFest. This class will come with all the supplies needed and step-by-step instructions from Kristi Chadderdon. Participants need to be 12 years of age and older. Register with cash or check at the Park Office, 250 Pine Lake Ave. or contact Kristi at kristichadderdon@gmail.com to reserve your spot.
Cornhole Tournament at 1 p.m. (Pool Play begins) La PorteCivic Auditorium Gymnasium.
Join us for your favorite summer activity, only indoors during winter! Find a partner and register for the tournament, with prizes awarded to the top three pairs (must be age 21 or older to participate). Preregistration required with deadline on Saturday. Concessions and cash bar available. Register at the Park Office, 250 Pine Lake Ave., American Legion Post 83 (228 E. Lincoln Way) or at https://winter festcornhole2020.eventbrite.com. Presented by American Legion Post 83.
Horse Drawn Wagon Rides (free) from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Cummings Lodge Jingle.
Take a brisk ride through the beauty of wintry nature while enjoying the majesty of the equine. After a trot through Soldiers Memorial Park, warm up with a cup of hot chocolate by the fireplace.
