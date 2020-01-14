La PORTE — La Porte Police Chief Paul Brettin is making his officer's safety a priority as they step up enforcement across the city.
During its meeting earlier this month, the La Porte Board of Public Works and Safety approved a request from Brettin to seek bids for several new Tasers. The stun guns, estimated to cost between $1,000 to $1,100 apiece, will replace five aging devices the board has authorized the department to destroy.
The Tasers in question — which Brettin said the department purchased when former Mayor Leigh Morris was still in office — are no longer safely usable and are unrepairable, as the manufacturer no longer produces parts, he said.
"[The company] won't even let us send them to them," Brettin said. "They're just taking up space."
The department's Taser instructor will handle the safe demolition of the devices, smashing them and disposing of the waste through an electronics recycler, he said.
Despite the high cost, Brettin said the devices are a useful tool for his officers to have on hand.
Since the department began issuing Tasers to personnel, suspects have been less likely to physically confront officers, with workmen's compensation claims falling considerably, Brettin said. The department employs yellow-colored Tasers, meaning they are highly visible on an officer's belt.
The stun guns are also much more effective than other non-lethal weapons, such as pepper spray, that La Porte officers have used in the past, Brettin said.
"We don't deploy them often, but if we need them, they're there," he said. "We need them to work, obviously, when we need them. We need them to respond how we expect."
The chief would like to have 40 to 42 Tasers — at least one for every uniformed officer — in the department's arsenal, he said. While the instructor regularly tests the devices, many of the police station's Tasers are outdated and would require replacement in the event they stop working, the chief said.
The equipment request was the first Brettin made before the Board of Public Works since taking over as chief earlier this month.
Mayor Tom Dermody appointed the 25-year veteran, a former midnight shift commander, to lead the La Porte Police Department. Brettin replaced Julie Smith, who served as chief for several months following the resignation of Thomas Owens in October.
Brettin — who promised to take a more zealous approach to law enforcement — told the board that his administration has hit the ground running. In particular, the top brass has "taken the leash off" officers, allowing them to tackle local drug houses, Brettin said.
The chief also said he plans on making more equipment and other upgrade requests in the coming weeks, with the Taser replacement taking top priority due to its effect on officer safety.
The mayor concurred with Brettin's judgment.
"As aggressive as you're taking to the streets, we want to make sure that you're safe," Dermody said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.