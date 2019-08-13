La Porte Police to conduct school bus safety patrols

La PORTE — The La Porte City Police Department will be conducting school bus safety patrols starting Aug. 14 through Sept. 13.
Officers will be working about 80 hours of extra patrols under the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
Patrols will target those drivers who pass school buses while the stop arm is activated.
La Porte City Police have asked the public to remember that school in the La Porte Community School Corp. begins on Aug. 14 and paying attention to buses and the young children riding them should be in the forefront of everyone’s mind.
The police department asks the public to be vigilant of their driving habits to ensure not only the safety of themselves but also the children embarking and disembarking a school bus.
In addition, the Indiana State Police has issued a statement reminding motorists of the Indiana law concerning school buses, flashing lights and stop arms.
When approaching a school bus from any direction, which is stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, motorists are required to stop, even on multiple lane highways where there is no barrier or median separating lanes of traffic.
Motorists who are on a highway that is divided by a barrier, such as cable barrier, concrete wall or grassy median, are required to stop only if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.
Always be prepared to stop for a school bus and watch for children. Not only is disregarding a school bus stop arm dangerous, it is a serious offense.
SAVE is a traffic safety grant program funded by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. The goal of SAVE is to protect the lives of children getting on and off a bus and enforce violations involving school bus stop arms.
For more information on Operation Pull Over, SAVE and the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s other programs and activities, please visit http://www.in.gov/cji.
—From staff reports
