La PORTE — La Porte Physician Network has made it possible to see their doctors using a smartphone, tablet or computer. Telehealth or virtual visits allow you to talk with a provider just as you would in the doctor’s office, but without leaving the comfort of home. Appointments are available for new and existing patients.
“Telehealth is a great solution as we seek to maintain continuity of care and keep our patients safe during this time when social distancing and staying at home are critical, “says Ashley Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer for La Porte Hospital and Starke Hospital. “Telehealth can be effective for many reasons someone may want to see a doctor.”
