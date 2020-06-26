La Porte officer retires after 22 years of service

Mayor Tom Dermody, left, and City of La Porte Police Chief Paul Brettin, right, congratulate Specialist William Bunton, center, on his retirement Friday, June 26, in La Porte. Bunton served in the city police department for nearly 23 years.
La PORTE — A long-serving officer with the City of La Porte Police Department retired this week, according to Chief Paul Brettin.
After nearly 23 years with the department, Specialist William Bunton completed his service Friday, June 26. Bunton was a patrolman for most of his career and also spent some time working as an evidence technician in the detective bureau. Brettin said Bunton’s experience and leadership will be missed.
