La PORTE — City officials are dusting off a once-dormant plan to overhaul the sewer system in the city's Lakeside area.
During its meeting Tuesday, the La Porte Board of Public Works and Safety approved a $72,500 contract with local engineering firm RQAW for design work for a proposed relocation of the Lakeside sewer. The agreement tasks the La Porte company with revising previous plans for the project, which has sat on the back burner since 2014.
According to city Engineer Nick Minich, the proposed $1 million work would move the current Lakeside sewer, located beneath Pine Lake, to the nearby shore, converting it to a low-pressure system in the process.
Officials initially intended to perform the relocation alongside a pair of other sewer projects — the installation of a new lift station at Unity Park and the separation of the sanitary and stormwater sewers at the Monroe Manor neighborhood — which the city funded through a bond issue in early 2015. In addition to placing greater emphasis on the other two tasks, the city had trouble acquiring the necessary easements from lakeside homeowners to build the new sewer, causing the project to stall out while still under design, Minich said.
"In order to move the sewer physically out from beneath the lake, it needs to be in people's yards," said Wastewater Superintendent Jerry Jackson. "People are not happy with that idea, that we're going to be doing construction in their yard, between their house and the lake."
Despite these challenges, the move would alleviate several significant issues.
Given its current location, several hundred feet beneath Pine Lake, the city cannot make repairs to the sewer should it fail, Jackson said. In addition, lake water regularly infiltrates the aging clay tile.
The new sewer would also allow additional neighborhood homes to connect to the municipal wastewater system, rather than rely on septic systems, Jackson said.
Given these ongoing problems, Minich and Jackson are looking to get the relocation back on track, though they will first need to revisit the project's nearly six-year design plans, the engineer said. Officials have added several new low-pressure systems to the project's scope, requiring a revision of the initial schematics, Minich said.
The city engineering department's current workload prevents Minich from performing this redesign in-house, prompting his request for the city to outsource the work to RQAW, he said.
Given that RQAW has pre-existing plans to work with, the company is charging the city a lower rate than would typically be expected for this type of work, Minich said. The firm will also provide other consulting tasks for the project, he said.
"With them having a local office, and knowing that we have some of these ongoing local issues we have to deal with, with easements, having the engineer and support people right here in the city is going to be very, very helpful," he said.
Meanwhile, the wastewater department will work on securing the remaining easements required to complete the project, Jackson said.
Minich hopes to begin work on the move in early summer, he said.
Tuesday was the first session of the newest iteration of the La Porte Board of Public Works and Safety, led by Mayor Tom Dermody. Also serving on the board are Mark Kosior, a sales manager and three-term member of the La Porte Community School Corp. Board of Trustees, and Jessica Romine, a professional accountant who has served on several local boards and commissions, including the city of La Porte Park Board and Fire Merit Commission.
