ELKHART — Marcia Sindone of La Porte and Francis Cox of Michiana Shores have both had their art selected as part of the 41st Elkhart Juried Regional Exhibition.
According to Curator Brian Byrn of the Midwest Museum of American Art, the exhibition is a major survey of current trends by artists from 20 northern Indiana counties and four southern Michigan counties. This year, 227 artists submitted 389 works in all media for the judges’ consideration. The exhibition features 147 works of art by 121 artists.
Cox received the Steve & Traci Bollero Purchase Award and Best Painting Award for her oil painting, "White Bowl with Fruit." Sindone received the Ken & Kathy Zienty Mixed Media Award for her mixed media work, "American Zombie Girls."
The exhibition is underwritten by the Elkhart County CVB. Awards presented to artists totaled nearly $30,000. The judges who selected the 41st Elkhart Juried Regional exhibition were Denise Lisiecki, director for Kirk Newman Art School at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts and Ginger Owen-Murakami, professor of photography & intermedia at Western Michigan University.
The exhibition will be on view at the Midwest Museum of American Art through Saturday Dec. 2. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $8 for students and $25 for family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.