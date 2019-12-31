WESTVILLE – A La Porte man who police say was driving in the wrong direction on the Indiana Toll Road was killed when his pickup collided head-on with a semi truck near the U.S. 421 exit.
Indiana State Police Toll Road troopers received 911 calls just after 5 p.m. about a crash at the 40.6 mile-marker, just east of U.S. 421, involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup, according to Master Trooper Glen Fifield. The pickup was reportedly traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes prior to the crash.
Preliminary investigation by Trooper Nathan Littlefield shows that a white 2000 Ford Ranger was westbound in the passing lane of eastbound I-80/90, the Indiana Toll Road, Fifield said.
"A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by Black Horse Carriers, was eastbound in the passing lane, and the two vehicles impacted head-on," he said.
The Freightliner came to a rest in the median, while the Ranger crossed over the median before coming to a rest in the left lane of the westbound lanes, according to ISP.
The driver of the pickup, 57-year-old Richard D. Reese of La Porte, was pronounced dead at the scene by the La Porte County Coroner, Fifield said. Toxicology results are pending.
The driver of the semi, 28-year-old Ivan N. Dimitrovski of Crown Point, was not injured. The semi was loaded with approximately 20,000 pounds of bread, Fifield said. Unconfirmed reports said it was an Aunt Milie's bakery truck.
The left lane was closed for approximately five hours for investigation and cleanup. Assisting at the scene were La Porte County EMS, the Westville Volunteer Fire Department, Center Township Volunteer Fire Department, Cloverleaf Towing and the ISP Crash Reconstruction Team.
— From staff reports
