La PORTE — “Little Shop of Horrors,” the classic off-Broadway hit and beloved 1986 movie musical, makes a triumphant return to La Porte Little Theatre Club with eight shows scheduled Oct. 11-13 and 18-20.
The production, the first in LaPorte Little Theatre’s 2019-20 season, boasts an exceptional cast, elaborate sets and four different versions of Audrey II, the singing, wise-cracking plant with a most unusual diet.
The creative talent behind the show, in many cases, is doing “double duty,” particularly the husband-and-wife team of Katy and Tim Gartland. As the show’s directors, Katy also serves as choreographer and Tim the show’s producer. Andrew Tallackson is the music director and plays keyboard with the band. Matt Robinson, who appears as Orin, the sinister dentist, also performs with the band on saxophone during Act II.
The popular story finds nerdy florist shop employee Seymour Krelborn (Tom Coe) discovering a “strange and unusual plant” that makes him, and the business, a hit with customers. Samantha Bean appears as Audrey, Seymour’s ditsy, but sweet love interest, while Douglas Campbell is the shop’s owner, Mr. Mushnik. Rich Snyder provides the voice of Audrey II, while Ian Pappas is the puppeteer who physically brings the plant to life. A Greek chorus in the form of ’60s-style doo-woop girls helps tell the story. They’re played by Laurel Blankenship, Erin Imer, Shania Povlock, Lindsay Snyder and Holly Welsh.
Rounding out the cast are Donovan Barrier, Nick Bello, Alex Bonner, Caleb Cripe, Norah Gartland, Wrigley Hemphill, Kasi Jackson, Addysen Morros, Grace Murphy and Lexi Passmore.
Rounding out the band are Dave Burris on Keyboard 2, Kyle Liedtke on drums and Nate Miller on bass and trumpet.
The crew includes: Parker Peterson (stage manager); Natalie Gartland (co-stage manager); Marie Parrette (spotlight); Chris West (sound operator); Jake Robinson (light operator); Jackie Robinson (decorations and Audrey II); and Monique Fredline and Sharon Kienitz (costumers).
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students. Tickets are available at laportelittletheatreclub.com. Saturday box office hours are from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 and Oct 5. The theater is located at 218 A St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.