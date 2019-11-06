La Porte Little Caesars partnering with Operation Christmas Child

La PORTE — The La Porte Little Caesars Pizza is partnering with Operation Christmas Child, a Project of Samaritan’s Purse, to send thousands of gift-filled shoeboxes to children living in difficult situations around the world.
Anyone who drops off a shoebox at the La Porte Little Caesars Pizza filled with small items such as school supplies, toys and hygiene items from Nov. 13-16 will receive a free large pepperoni pizza. Limit one pizza per person.
Empty shoeboxes are now available for free at the Little Caesars location in La Porte at 2433 Monroe St. Fill a shoebox with the above mentioned items and return it Nov. 13, 14, 15 or 16 to claim a free large Little Caesars Pepperoni Pizza.
Ask for a brochure which will give you the details of what should go into your shoebox.
After Nov. 16, participants can drop off additional shoebox gifts at one of the many area drop-off centers during National Collection Week, Nov. 18-24. To find the nearest drop-off site and find out more about Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.