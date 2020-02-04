The front entrance of the La Porte County Public Library main building in downtown La Porte. The Carnegie library, built in 1920, still features its historic facade and entryway. The LPCPL celebrated the 100th anniversary of its Indiana Avenue home this past Friday.
Though the La Porte library has greatly expanded upon the original Carnegie library over the past century, the structure still serves as the building's front area, with the trademark arched entryway greeting visitors.
La PORTE — For more than 100 years, La Porte County residents and guests have climbed the flight of stairs at 904 Indiana Ave., walking between the stone pillars and through the arched doorway into a world of enlightenment.
Though its footprint — and offerings — have grown immensely since the facility first opened its doors in 1920, the La Porte Public Library's mission of educating and enriching the public has remained constant.
