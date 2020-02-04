La PORTE — For more than 100 years, La Porte County residents and guests have climbed the flight of stairs at 904 Indiana Ave., walking between the stone pillars and through the arched doorway into a world of enlightenment.

Though its footprint — and offerings — have grown immensely since the facility first opened its doors in 1920, the La Porte Public Library's mission of educating and enriching the public has remained constant.

