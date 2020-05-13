La PORTE – For 73 years, the La Porte Jaycees have hosted a 4th of July Celebration including an arts and crafts festival, community fireworks, and the largest 4th of July parade in the state. COVID-19 means there will not be a 74th this year.

"In 2020,due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jaycees regret to announce that the Arts and Crafts Fair and Fireworks Celebration will be cancelled; and the iconic 4th of July Parade will be moved to a later date," Ross Ratliff, Jaycees 4th of July Chairperson, said in a statement.

