La PORTE – All are invited to attend a free concert in the La Porte Hospital Chapel at noon on Friday.
Two local pianists, Donovan Diedrich and Rose Marie Dure will debut as “Dure and Diedrich” with four hands on the keyboard piano duets. The two first met at La Porte Hospital where they were playing music for the Christmas season and have enjoyed playing duets since then.
Their music selections will please a variety of music lovers and include “Over the Rainbow” by Arlen/Mercury, “March of the Dwarves” from the Peer Gynt Suite by Edvard Grieg, and “Lady Gaga Fugue” by Germanotta and Khayat/Dettori.
Dure, originally from Pennsylvania, has lived in La Porte for more than 20 years. She taught music in La Porte and Michigan City elementary schools and for 10 years she was accompanist at La Porte High School under the direction of Eddie Burk, Mike Allen and Lyle Brown. She also served as music director for productions at La Porte Little Theater and Dunes Summer Theater. Sharing music with her late husband, Robert Dure, operatic tenor was a major part of her life. Rose Marie and Bob have two talented children and five grandchildren.
Donovan Diedrich has been a musician since middle school where he learned guitar, drums, and piano with the piano being his favorite. After middle school he started teaching himself piano using YouTube videos and memorizing what he heard and saw. In 2010 he started taking lessons at Roxy Music with Joan Davis. He is assistant manager at Wana Pizza in Michigan City and in his spare time enjoys photography, baking and travel.
For more information about First Friday in the Chapel performances, call 325-7633. Concerts are held in the chapel at La Porte Hospital, 1007 Lincoln Way, La Porte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.