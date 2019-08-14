La PORTE — La Porte Hospital and La Porte Physician Network have announced a new collaboration with HealthLinc, a local Federally Qualified Health Center, to increase the services available at its Community Health Center and Community Dental Clinic located in La Porte.
“HealthLinc operates many community health centers in Northern Indiana and has an outstanding model for providing outpatient medical, dental, and integrated behavioral health to those with little to no health insurance. We remain focused on the health and wellness of area residents and are excited that this relationship will expand local access,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO La Porte Hospital. “We believe donating the Community Health Center, including dental services, to HealthLinc, will result in even more services provided at this location and look forward to the addition of behavioral health and other medical services in the future.”
HealthLinc will assume operations of the La Porte Physician Network Community Health Center and Community Dental Clinic located at 400 Teegarden Street in La Porte in early September.
The medical team and employees of the clinic will remain in place to provide services. All current patients will have the opportunity to continue receiving their dental, primary care and women’s care at this location. The clinic will also be accepting new patients.
“Community health centers are uniquely positioned to improve health outcomes. There is a move, nationally, to create these types of partnerships which can reach more people with an even greater number of services,” said Beth Wrobel, HealthLinc CEO. “This collaboration with La Porte Hospital will expand our presence in La Porte County and provide a patient-centered medical home to those residents that are uninsured or underserved including Medicaid and Medicare recipients and those with high-deductible commercial insurance.”
In addition to the donation from La Porte Hospital, HealthLinc received a generous grant from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte. This support will allow HealthLinc to offer expanded hours, and additional services such as integrated behavioral health and addiction treatment. HealthLinc will also provide outreach and enrollment services, care coordination and have clinical pharmacists available.
HealthLinc currently operates 10 freestanding clinics and two telehealth clinics throughout Northern Indiana and has an outstanding model for providing medical, dental, and integrated behavioral health care to the underserved population, accepting Medicaid, Medicare, most commercial insurances, and the uninsured.
“La Porte Physician Network providers and colleagues at the Community Health Center and Dental Clinic have provided high quality, compassionate care for many years and I’m pleased that HealthLinc will not only continue the same services but also add services at this location,” Dickinson said.
