La PORTE — La Porte High School has announced the candidates for this year’s homecoming royalty.
Homecoming is Friday against Michigan City.
There will be a small parade that goes around La Porte High School after school on Friday.
The finalists for homecoming will be introduced during half time along with the crowning of the homecoming court.
Below are the senior candidates nominated by the clubs and organizations of La Porte High School:
Anime Club: Eric Thompson
American Sign Language: Madison Coates and Andrew Emmons
BPA: Nevaeh Scott and Kreg Warner
Cheer: Gretchen Sexton
Choir: Faith McAlister and J.J. Forystek
Dance: Sydney Bearickx and Matthew Smith
Drama Club: Sarah Smith and Isaac King
El Pe: Shelby Alexander and Tristen Poe
Equestrian: Annalise Warnock
FCA: Alexandra Leal and Garrott Ott-Large
FFA: Celeste Barclay and Toy Hayes
French Club: Shelby Linn and Jaden Millard
German Club: Gabriella Kingery and Hans Woodruff
Girl Reserves: Payton Neely
Interact Club: Abigail Kemiel
Key Club: Olivia Zaraontonello and James Malony
Marching Band: Xian Bell and Drew Lipscomb
NHS: Mya Fegaras and Sean Wilson
Orchestra: Maggie Cornett and Diego Diaz-Lopez
Photography Club: Ryleonna Bitzer
Principal's Advisory Council: Olivia Huff and Carson Crass
Spanish Club: Saraidee Reyes and Kaleb Cooper
Speech and Debate: Hailey Elkins
Student Council: Hunter Middleton
