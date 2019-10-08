La PORTE — La Porte High School has announced the candidates for this year’s homecoming royalty.

Homecoming is Friday against Michigan City. 

There will be a small parade that goes around La Porte High School after school on Friday.

The finalists for homecoming will be introduced during half time along with the crowning of the homecoming court. 

Below are the senior candidates nominated by the clubs and organizations of La Porte High School: 

Anime Club: Eric Thompson

American Sign Language: Madison Coates and Andrew Emmons

BPA: Nevaeh Scott and Kreg Warner

Cheer: Gretchen Sexton

Choir: Faith McAlister and J.J. Forystek

Dance: Sydney Bearickx and Matthew Smith

Drama Club: Sarah Smith and Isaac King

El Pe: Shelby Alexander and Tristen Poe

Equestrian: Annalise Warnock

FCA: Alexandra Leal and Garrott Ott-Large

FFA: Celeste Barclay and Toy Hayes

French Club: Shelby Linn and Jaden Millard

German Club: Gabriella Kingery and Hans Woodruff

Girl Reserves: Payton Neely

Interact Club: Abigail Kemiel

Key Club: Olivia Zaraontonello and James Malony

Marching Band: Xian Bell and Drew Lipscomb

NHS: Mya Fegaras and Sean Wilson

Orchestra: Maggie Cornett and Diego Diaz-Lopez

Photography Club: Ryleonna Bitzer

Principal's Advisory Council: Olivia Huff and Carson Crass

Spanish Club: Saraidee Reyes and Kaleb Cooper

Speech and Debate: Hailey Elkins

Student Council: Hunter Middleton

