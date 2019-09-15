La Porte First United Methodist Church holds Sunday School Kick-Off

Submitted photosOn Sept. 8 the La Porte First United Methodist Church held their third grade promotion and Bible Sunday. Along with this, there was also a celebration to honor this special occasion. Congratulations to all! Pictured, from left, are first row: Kendel Deckard, Penny Halfacre and Mackenzie Mieczkowski and second row: Megan Nearn, Director of Children's Ministry, and Pastor Bob Vale. Not pictured: Adrianne Wiegel.
