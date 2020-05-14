La PORTE — An early morning fire has left a La Porte residence temporarily uninhabitable, though all occupants made it out without injury, according to officials with the La Porte Fire Department.
According to Chief Andy Snyder, the department responded to a reported structure fire at 1227 Pennsylvania Ave., just south of Stone Lake, around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, they discovered that a fire had erupted in the home’s finished basement.
